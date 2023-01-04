Wade Financial Advisory Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 655,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VV opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average of $178.23.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
