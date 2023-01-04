W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

