Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.44 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00017192 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $78.87 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039626 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00233816 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.89824611 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $8,217,906.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

