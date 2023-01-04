Vow Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.44 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $92.44 million and $395,593.78 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vow has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

