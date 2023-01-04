Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Visteon accounts for about 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.25% of Visteon worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,647,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in Visteon by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after buying an additional 465,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Visteon Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.26. 1,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,029. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

