Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

ZTR opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

