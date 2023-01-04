Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 38,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vinco Ventures by 560.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 37.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 172.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 240,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 100,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,829. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Vinco Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

