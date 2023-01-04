Vertical Research Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Hold

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

APD stock opened at $306.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.57 and a 200 day moving average of $264.12. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

