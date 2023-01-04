Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $13,195.48 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00454181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00891369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00598094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00253251 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,812,635 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

