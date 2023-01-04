Vertcoin Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $35,068.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,840.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00445775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.00889550 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00112987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00600585 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00255139 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,818,172 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

