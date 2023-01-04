VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $126,719.36 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $205.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,816. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $249.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

