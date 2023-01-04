Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $44.81 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Verge has a total market cap of $44.81 million and $540,505.17 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,852.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00446644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00895687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00113721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00601928 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00254866 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,674,400 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

