Verge Reaches Market Cap of $44.09 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $44.09 million and $519,962.33 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00452316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00899006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00107766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00603694 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00253452 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,663,838 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.