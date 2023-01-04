Verge Reaches Market Cap of $44.09 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $44.09 million and $519,962.33 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00452316 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020795 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00899006 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00107766 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00603694 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00253452 BTC.
About Verge
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,663,838 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
