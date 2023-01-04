Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $23.25 million and $1.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011592 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

