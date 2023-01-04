Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.94 million and $9.75 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00445741 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.02225814 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.95 or 0.30452562 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178385 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,565,989.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.