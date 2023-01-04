Venus BUSD (vBUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.09 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.71 million and $5.09 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02179112 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,839,800.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

