Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.4% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

