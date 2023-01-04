Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTI stock opened at $190.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

