Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $190.77. 43,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

