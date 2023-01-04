Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,949,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 55,586 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV opened at $159.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.14 and a 12 month high of $186.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.