Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day moving average of $358.52.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

