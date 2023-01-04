Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.52.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

