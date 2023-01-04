Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

