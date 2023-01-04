Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $205.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $254.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

