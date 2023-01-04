Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $254.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.