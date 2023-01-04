Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

