Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

