Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $57,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 98,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,307. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

