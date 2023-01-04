Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. 93,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.