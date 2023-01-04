Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,567 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,567,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 476,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

