Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VEU traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

