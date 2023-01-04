Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,060,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,771,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 128,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $184.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

