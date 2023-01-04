Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,836,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.