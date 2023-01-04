USD Coin (USDC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.23 billion and $2.29 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00475199 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.02213374 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.16 or 0.30407900 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,233,873,772 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.