USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.04 billion and $2.25 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002922 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00477384 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.02206704 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.35 or 0.30558318 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,036,803,888 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
