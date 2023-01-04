UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.36. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 47,982 shares.

Separately, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.59 million, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

