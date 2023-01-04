Unizen (ZCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $600,524.26

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $19.84 million and $600,524.26 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00474946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.02208842 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,111.66 or 0.30391684 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.