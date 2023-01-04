United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $67.64

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.64, but opened at $65.77. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 26,307 shares.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,275,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

