United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UBSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
United Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 534,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,768. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at United Bankshares
In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 156,640 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Bankshares
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
