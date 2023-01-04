Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,833.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,090.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,833.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ultralife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.