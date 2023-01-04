Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.88 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $55.88 million and $915,809.89 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00601086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00255029 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060772 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18058168 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $662,188.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

