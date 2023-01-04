UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Up 0.4%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $212.25 and last traded at $212.25. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.33.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.73.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.61% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

