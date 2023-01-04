Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $16.20

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.71. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 9,534 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.20%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 846,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

