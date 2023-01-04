Trust Wallet Token Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00008561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $600.30 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.01533284 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00017751 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00034938 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.41 or 0.01771946 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.