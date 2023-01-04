Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,256 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,256 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $150,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

