Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,696,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $257,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 24.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 221,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of CCL opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

