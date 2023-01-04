Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $180,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.92.

UNP stock opened at $207.58 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

