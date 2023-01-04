Truist Financial Corp Has $155.82 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $155,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

