Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,292,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $461,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

