Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,286,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Truist Financial worth $230,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

